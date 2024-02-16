Tejara Capital Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Tejara Capital Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752,267 shares during the quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd owned 1.75% of Vapotherm worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vapotherm by 60.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vapotherm by 70.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 57,750 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vapotherm by 14.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 121,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vapotherm by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Finally, Crow s Nest Holdings LP increased its stake in Vapotherm by 180.1% in the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 1,544,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,473,000 after acquiring an additional 993,350 shares during the period.

Vapotherm Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE:VAPO traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 169 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,713. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -1.17. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $9.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as HVT 2.0, Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to treat patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

