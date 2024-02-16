Tejara Capital Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT)

Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Telesat makes up approximately 1.5% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tejara Capital Ltd owned about 1.09% of Telesat worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Telesat by 12.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,012,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,780,000 after purchasing an additional 215,581 shares during the period. Heard Capital LLC increased its stake in Telesat by 0.5% during the second quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 1,793,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Telesat by 3.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,076,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telesat by 677.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 175,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 153,217 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Telesat by 284.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 99,434 shares during the period.

Shares of TSAT stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.42. 3,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,484. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.15. Telesat Corp has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Telesat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

