Tejara Capital Ltd Acquires 25,000 Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Tejara Capital Ltd raised its stake in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Oportun Financial makes up approximately 2.7% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tejara Capital Ltd owned 1.48% of Oportun Financial worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OPRT. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 44.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 195.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 2,674.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OPRT traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $3.76. 51,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,462. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97. Oportun Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $7.73.

OPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

