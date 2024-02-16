TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) COO Steven Niemiec Sells 13,608 Shares

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) COO Steven Niemiec sold 13,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $438,177.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,311. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
TTGT opened at $33.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 10.04. TechTarget, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $941.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.39, a PEG ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.98.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in TechTarget by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TechTarget by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in TechTarget by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TechTarget by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in TechTarget by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.
TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.
