TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.12 Per Share

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for TC Energy in a report released on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $3.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.13. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.
TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRP
TC Energy Price Performance
TRP opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.95. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -643.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in TC Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $5,419,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,993,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $668,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103,785 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 7,231,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $248,843,000 after purchasing an additional 618,040 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,233,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $251,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,047 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in TC Energy by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,567,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $330,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,838 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TC Energy
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TC Energy
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Cisco Systems stock: Income investors buy the dip
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Arista Networks stock soars past big tech rival Cisco
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Bitcoin’s soaring rally lifts several crypto-stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.