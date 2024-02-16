Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC opened at $57.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $34.10 and a 52-week high of $57.35.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,337. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,337. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 33,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,871,736.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,443 shares of company stock valued at $9,556,047. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3,911.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

