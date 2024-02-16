Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock traded down $1.36 on Friday, hitting $55.89. The company had a trading volume of 172,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.85. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $34.10 and a 52 week high of $57.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.12.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $123,412.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,443 shares of company stock worth $9,556,047. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

