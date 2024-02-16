Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stake Raised by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 887,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.18% of Sysco worth $58,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $79.75. 365,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,786. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.96 and a 200 day moving average of $71.51. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

