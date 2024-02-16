Syra Health Corp. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share (NASDAQ:SYRA)

Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Syra Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the year. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Syra Health’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.
Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Syra Health stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 96,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 2.21% of Syra Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions.
