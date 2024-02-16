Susquehanna Reiterates Neutral Rating for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Susquehanna reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $84.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 0.1 %

BYD stock opened at $64.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $52.42 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.61.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The company had revenue of $954.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 885.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,657,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,822,000 after buying an additional 1,489,240 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,747,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,270,000 after buying an additional 1,216,121 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after buying an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,711,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,343,000 after buying an additional 847,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 65.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,131,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,816,000 after buying an additional 841,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.