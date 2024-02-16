Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Down 1.3 %

SDPI opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of Superior Drilling Products

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Superior Drilling Products by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. 14.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

