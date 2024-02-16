Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $11.32. 776,263 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,957,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.98.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 3.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average of $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 20.3% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 634,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 106,819 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 21.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 188,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 33,629 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 183.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 359,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 232,740 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 748.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,694,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,614 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

