STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Short Interest Down 8.6% in January

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 223,500 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 244,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STRATA Skin Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 29,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 67,029 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, 22NW LP boosted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 5,369,954 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

STRATA Skin Sciences Stock Up 0.4 %

STRATA Skin Sciences stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,256. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. STRATA Skin Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences ( NASDAQ:SSKN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 38.76% and a negative net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $8.85 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.