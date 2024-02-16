StockNews.com Upgrades Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of HCSG opened at $12.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $917.20 million, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.38. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $15.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.57 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 220.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 138,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 95,248 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,629,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,488,000 after buying an additional 167,779 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 122,193 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 402,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 114,462 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

