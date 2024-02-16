StockNews.com Lowers MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.
MEI Pharma Stock Down 3.0 %
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,725,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,773,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,245,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 476,251 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
