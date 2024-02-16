StockNews.com Lowers Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Up 4.7 %

NYSE:MLP opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. Maui Land & Pineapple has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $20.83. The company has a market cap of $405.04 million, a P/E ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.48.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative net margin of 129.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLP. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Maui Land & Pineapple during the second quarter worth $52,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Maui Land & Pineapple in the third quarter valued at $334,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. 21.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement; and development and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

