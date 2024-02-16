StockNews.com Lowers Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Up 4.7 %
NYSE:MLP opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. Maui Land & Pineapple has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $20.83. The company has a market cap of $405.04 million, a P/E ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.48.
Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative net margin of 129.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Maui Land & Pineapple
Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement; and development and sale of its landholdings on Maui.
