StockNews.com Lowers H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services Price Performance

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

HEES opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.82. H&E Equipment Services has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,804,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,026,000 after acquiring an additional 51,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,810,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,589,000 after acquiring an additional 287,077 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,552,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,796,000 after purchasing an additional 51,147 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,539,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 5.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,355,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,560,000 after purchasing an additional 74,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

(Get Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.