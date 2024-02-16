StockNews.com Lowers Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered Forrester Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

FORR stock opened at $20.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $401.71 million, a P/E ratio of 122.82, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $36.38.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Robert Galford sold 13,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $269,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,489 shares in the company, valued at $424,736.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 250.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 109.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 104.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 846.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

