StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

NASDAQ GPP opened at $12.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $286.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.75. Green Plains Partners has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $16.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. No Street GP LP boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,085,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. EVR Research LP grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 639,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 229.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 548,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 381,934 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 216,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the second quarter worth $3,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

