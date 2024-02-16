StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic American from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAME opened at $2.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.39 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.33. Atlantic American has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.59 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 7.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic American by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares during the last quarter. Biglari Sardar increased its stake in shares of Atlantic American by 321.9% during the 2nd quarter. Biglari Sardar now owns 119,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 90,922 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic American during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Atlantic American in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

