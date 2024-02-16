StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FSFG

First Savings Financial Group Price Performance

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of FSFG stock opened at $16.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $115.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $19.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSFG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 569.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Savings Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. 25.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.