Stifel Nicolaus Lowers 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target to $63.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TXG. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.90.

10x Genomics Stock Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:TXG traded up $2.32 on Friday, hitting $50.39. The stock had a trading volume of 687,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,100. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.16. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.92.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $183.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.73 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 24.24% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $110,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 845,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,524,893.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 10x Genomics news, insider James Wilbur sold 3,464 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $150,129.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,042.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $110,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,524,893.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,341 shares of company stock worth $1,508,526. Company insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

