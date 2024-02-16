Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $153.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $141.00 to $153.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.92.

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.60. The company had a trading volume of 476,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.81. The company has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. Target has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $173.51.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

