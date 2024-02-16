Stifel Nicolaus Boosts EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $301.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $288.00 to $301.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EPAM. Mizuho started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC raised EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered EPAM Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $315.40.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPAM

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $301.20 on Monday. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $197.99 and a 12 month high of $363.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.58.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,811,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.