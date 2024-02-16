Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI)

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $330.00 price target on the stock.

GPI has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $275.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.09 and its 200-day moving average is $271.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $194.33 and a 1-year high of $310.08.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.44 by ($0.94). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 39.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,141 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,496,000 after buying an additional 13,616 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

