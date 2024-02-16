Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC cut Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Stellantis Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellantis

NYSE STLA opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $26.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $832,785,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stellantis by 100,358.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,993,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,714,000 after buying an additional 20,972,806 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth $232,047,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,232,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,244,000 after buying an additional 7,883,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth $107,914,000. Institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

