Steem Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 16th. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $107.37 million and approximately $7.84 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Steem has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,848.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $273.49 or 0.00527477 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.60 or 0.00134227 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00051013 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007853 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.23 or 0.00241519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.14 or 0.00150698 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000451 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 455,815,264 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

