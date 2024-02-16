Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SRC. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.91.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $42.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $32.22 and a 12-month high of $45.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average is $39.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 97.5% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 515,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at about $32,125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,512,000 after buying an additional 108,281 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 12.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 303,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after buying an additional 33,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

