SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 88,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the previous session’s volume of 40,674 shares.The stock last traded at $139.29 and had previously closed at $139.18.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,325,000 after acquiring an additional 84,854 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4,401.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 74,128 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,295,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,254,000 after acquiring an additional 66,964 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,981,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 44,021 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

