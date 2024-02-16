Southern (NYSE:SO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.91. Southern also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.95-4.05 EPS.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.17. 3,194,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,621,843. The firm has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.81. Southern has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.62.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,609.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,817,613. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $369,131,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 5,840.2% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,575 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Southern by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,672,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Southern by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,463,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,445 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

