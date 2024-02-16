SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Down 8%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.46. Approximately 30,614,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 19,555,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05. The company has a market cap of $896.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.09.

In other SoundHound AI news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 37,271 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $82,368.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,871.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 23,094 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $50,806.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 775,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 37,271 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $82,368.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,871.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,504 shares of company stock valued at $412,708 in the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

