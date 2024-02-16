Sonoco Products (SON) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 on March 8th

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%.

Sonoco Products has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 42 consecutive years. Sonoco Products has a payout ratio of 36.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sonoco Products to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $57.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $63.74.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SON has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SON. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after buying an additional 972,157 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,429,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at $51,618,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,633,000 after purchasing an additional 362,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,228,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,875,000 after purchasing an additional 277,198 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

