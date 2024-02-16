Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.100-5.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sonoco Products also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.10-5.40 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SON. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Price Performance

NYSE SON traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.20. 213,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,442. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.69. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.51.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SON. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,631,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,539,000 after purchasing an additional 76,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,740,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,312,000 after purchasing an additional 179,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after purchasing an additional 972,157 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sonoco Products by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,566,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,481,000 after purchasing an additional 32,230 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,135,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,266,000 after buying an additional 54,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.