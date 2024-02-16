Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

SAH stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.63. The stock had a trading volume of 148,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,444. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $60.42.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAH shares. TheStreet cut Sonic Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 411.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 633,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,442,000 after buying an additional 509,855 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1,726.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,715,000 after acquiring an additional 431,324 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 293.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,182,000 after purchasing an additional 133,986 shares during the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.