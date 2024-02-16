Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Soho House & Co Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Soho House & Co Inc. has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Soho House & Co Inc. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SHCO

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soho House & Co Inc.

NYSE:SHCO opened at $5.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80. Soho House & Co Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHCO. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $29,033,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $18,114,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $10,003,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $5,396,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $949,000. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.