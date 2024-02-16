Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.96 and last traded at $42.94. Approximately 380,555 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,583,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on SQM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.11.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average is $54.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.84). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 31.87%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth $184,773,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 688.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,006,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,618,000 after buying an additional 878,933 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,549,000 after buying an additional 831,423 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,626,000 after buying an additional 747,037 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 373.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,391,000 after buying an additional 730,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

