SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.77.

SLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

In other news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $249,483.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in SLM by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLM opened at $20.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.22.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). SLM had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The firm had revenue of $725.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts predict that SLM will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.33%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

