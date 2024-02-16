Short Interest in Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW) Drops By 14.5%

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the January 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
XOS Stock Performance
XOSWW opened at $0.03 on Friday. XOS has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.
XOS Company Profile
