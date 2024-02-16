Short Interest in Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW) Drops By 14.5%

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the January 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

XOS Stock Performance

XOSWW opened at $0.03 on Friday. XOS has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

Get XOS alerts:

XOS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.