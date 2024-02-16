Short Interest in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Rises By 10.1%

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,730,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the January 15th total of 6,110,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Valvoline Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VVV stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $40.13. The stock had a trading volume of 950,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,201. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.39.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Valvoline had a net margin of 92.04% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The business had revenue of $373.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VVV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $310,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,504.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $68,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,366.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $310,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,504.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,002 shares of company stock valued at $414,640 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Valvoline

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth about $60,299,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 242.1% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,600,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,031 shares during the period. Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,896,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,055,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,722 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 29.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,040,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,257,000 after acquiring an additional 911,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Further Reading

