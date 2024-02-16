Short Interest in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Rises By 7.2%

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 11.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 208,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

United States Cellular Stock Down 15.3 %

Shares of USM traded down $6.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.32. The stock had a trading volume of 565,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,878. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.38. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $48.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. United States Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United States Cellular will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Cellular

United States Cellular Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USM. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in United States Cellular by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in United States Cellular by 26.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in United States Cellular by 61.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in United States Cellular by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in United States Cellular by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,376,000 after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

Featured Stories

