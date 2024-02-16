Short Interest in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Declines By 14.2%

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,550,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the January 15th total of 12,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,355 shares of company stock worth $17,746,417. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of TSCO traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.20. 83,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,622. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.13 and its 200-day moving average is $213.46. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tractor Supply Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.83%.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
