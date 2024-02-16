Short Interest in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Rises By 5.5%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,710,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the January 15th total of 9,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,658,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,009,014. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.76. Boeing has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $123.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Boeing will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

