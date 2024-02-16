Short Interest in Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Drops By 12.3%

Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the January 15th total of 130,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Solitario Resources by 235.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Solitario Resources by 36.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 529,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Solitario Resources by 410.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Solitario Resources by 151.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Solitario Resources in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Solitario Resources stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.08. Solitario Resources has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $0.77.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Solitario Resources from $0.90 to $0.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

