Short Interest in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Declines By 8.2%

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,310,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 15,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,600,899. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.77.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PEP
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
