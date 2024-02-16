Short Interest in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Decreases By 8.5%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,440,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 14,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW traded up $2.59 on Friday, hitting $369.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,587. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $323.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.44. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $165.36 and a 12-month high of $380.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 40,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.07, for a total transaction of $10,909,275.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,388,112.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 419,426 shares of company stock worth $119,134,439. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,569,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,129,800,000 after buying an additional 1,058,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,119,116,000 after purchasing an additional 482,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,430,299 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $804,199,000 after purchasing an additional 86,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

