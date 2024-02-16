Short Interest in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Decreases By 8.4%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 788,100 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 860,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Natura &Co Stock Performance

Natura &Co has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Natura &Co had a net margin of 15.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Natura &Co will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Natura &Co from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTCO. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natura &Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Natura &Co by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Natura &Co by 88.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Natura &Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Natura &Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.

