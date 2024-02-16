Short Interest in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Declines By 12.4%

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the January 15th total of 2,820,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 626,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance
NYSE:VAC traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $85.92. The stock had a trading volume of 97,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,757. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.36. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $72.78 and a 52-week high of $158.89.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 41.08%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Marriott Vacations Worldwide
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.
