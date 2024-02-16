Short Interest in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Rises By 6.0%

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,970,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 12,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $29.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.24.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $158,155.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,929.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,021 shares of company stock worth $886,454. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hormel Foods

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,636,000 after purchasing an additional 547,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,866,000 after buying an additional 1,004,133 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,472,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,844,000 after buying an additional 539,227 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,529,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,966,000 after acquiring an additional 218,884 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,014,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,734,000 after acquiring an additional 165,563 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

