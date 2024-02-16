Short Interest in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Increases By 5.5%

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the January 15th total of 14,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Glen Burnie Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GLBZ traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.40. 2,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,862. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The company has a market cap of $18.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

