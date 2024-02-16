Short Interest in Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Rises By 24.0%

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the January 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several research firms have commented on GETY. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.18.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Getty Images stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Getty Images has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $8.18.
Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Getty Images had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $229.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that Getty Images will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.
